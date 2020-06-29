Rembrandt Charms Gives Back

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrandt Charms will be giving away hundreds of sterling silver charms and charm bracelets to first responders, front line workers and other heroes in appreciation for all their hard work battling the pandemic. Rembrandt also launched its Tell Your Story, Heroes Edition contest, giving consumers the opportunity to share stories about the special COVID-19 heroes in their lives. Winners will receive a sterling silver bracelet or charm.

Rembrandt Charms thanks heroes.

Traditional charms are sentimental and timeless keepsakes that recall significant moments or persons in one's life. After WWII, soldiers returned home with charms and charm bracelets for their spouses and children and launched a major traditional charm bracelet craze in North America.

Our COVID-19 Charm Collection was created in response to countless requests from our charm collectors who wanted specific Covid-19 charms to add to their bracelets, or to give to their loved ones and to heroes in their communities. Rembrandt's Covid-19 charms are flying off the shelves! Whether it's for medical professionals, first responders, essential workers, new graduates and others, these charms hold special meaning to the charm collectors. There is even a comical charm commemorating the pandemic's toilet paper hoarders. Each charm can be engraved on the back to further personalize it.



USA Today is featuring Rembrandt Charms as a company supporting those on the front lines, helping kick start our economy and donating to Feeding America. This USA Today Special Edition America Responds Magazine will be on sale starting the week of July 4th. To date, the USA Today Covid-19 web page has reached over a billion consumers and has over 300,000 user visits. "With such a high-level of national exposure, we believe our Covid-19 Collection and Tell Your Story Heroes Edition contest will be extremely successful," states Eric Lux, Vice President, Rembrandt Charms. "Along with the giveaways, we will be making a donation directly to Feeding America. Our company has over 50-years of significant philanthropic contributions."

Rembrandt Charms is a family owned company that has been designing and manufacturing charms and charm bracelets for over 50 years. Only Rembrandt Charms offers thousands of charms in such a wide range of precious metals, including Sterling Silver, Gold Plate, 10 and 14 Karat Yellow Gold, and 14 Karat White Gold. All Sterling Silver merchandise is Rhodium Plated to prevent tarnishing.

All Rembrandt Charms merchandise is manufactured in Canada or the United States and is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, reflecting the craftsmanship, dedication and commitment of our entire staff. The Rembrandt Charms collection is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers.

