Rembrandt Charms Launches Heroes Contest

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrandt Charms is proud to announce the launching of their Tell Your Story, Heroes Edition contest.

Like Rembrandt's Tell Your Story contest, consumers are invited to tell about a Covid-19 hero in their lives using up to ten Rembrandt charms to illustrate their story. By sharing their stories about a special Covid-19 hero, they may win a sterling silver bracelet or charm.

Winners will receive a sterling silver bracelet with five charms. Several runners-up will receive a sterling silver bracelet with one charm or a single sterling silver charm from our Covid-19 Collection. To claim their prizes, all winners will be sent directly to the local retail jeweler of their choice found on our website's Retail Locator. Retailers will gain some positive exposure and new charm collectors.

"Rembrandt Charms has run similar Tell Your Story contests monthly for decades with excellent participation each month," states Eric Lux, Vice President, Rembrandt Charms. "We believe this contest will be the largest yet, with nationwide exposure in USA Today. Rembrandt Charms will be featured as a company supporting those on the front lines, helping kick start our economy and donating to Feeding America. To date, the USA Today Covid-19 web page has reached over a billion consumers and over 300,000 user visits!"

Traditional charms are sentimental and timeless keepsakes that recall significant moments or persons in one's life. After WWII, soldiers returned home with charms and charm bracelets for their spouses and children and launched a major charm bracelet craze in North America. Traditional charm bracelets are often passed down from generation to generation. Today's charms are tomorrow's heirlooms. Rembrandt Charms are classic collectibles that never go out of style and are a staple in one's jewelry collection. Each charm tells a story with special meaning for its owner.

Rembrandt Charms Covid-19 Heroes contest is the ideal platform for charm collectors and soon-to-be charm collectors to share their stories and show appreciation for the heroes that inspire them.

Rembrandt Charms is a family owned company that has been designing and manufacturing charms and charm bracelets for over 50 years. Only Rembrandt Charms offers thousands of charms in such a wide range of precious metals, including Sterling Silver, Gold Plate, 10 and 14 Karat Yellow Gold, and 14 Karat White Gold. All Sterling Silver merchandise is Rhodium Plated to prevent tarnishing.

All Rembrandt Charms merchandise is manufactured in Canada or the United States and is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, reflecting the craftsmanship, dedication and commitment of our entire staff. The Rembrandt Charms collection is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers.

