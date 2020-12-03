Remcom Announces Radar Simulation Enhancements In WaveFarer, Providing Next Level Realism With Diffuse Scattering And Material Transmission

In addition, several new tools increase accuracy for target detection, including scripts for setting up simulations with chirp waveforms and post-processing utilities for predicting Doppler velocity and generating range-Doppler plots.

The Automotive Radar version of WaveFarer facilitates testing for sensor placement, signal processing, and target identification, enabling OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to virtually test and refine sensors earlier in the design process. The new diffuse scattering model further increases fidelity by simulating how paths interact with rough surfaces on terrain and structures, revealing the impact on power, phase, and polarization of propagating waves. Key effects such as complex impulse response, delay spread, and increased cross-polarization of received signals can be visualized and incorporated into results. By taking into account surface variations that could be caused by common road phenomena like gravel or crumbling pavement, WaveFarer provides superior modeling of the real-world environment.

The update also adds the ability to calculate transmission through materials, including windows, walls, composites, and more. WaveFarer analyzes scattering effects that would naturally occur while a car is in motion, such as waves passing through glass and interacting with the vehicle's interior or through a bumper and reflecting off the metal chassis. Another use case is indoor radar sensor testing, where insulated walls, doors, furniture, and other obstructions must be considered.

The new radar simulation enhancements are available in the Standard and Automotive Radar versions of WaveFarer. For more information on the latest release, please visit Remcom's website or contact sales .

About Remcom: Remcom provides innovative electromagnetic simulation and wireless propagation software for commercial users and U.S. government sponsors. Remcom's suite of complementary products work together to provide complete end-to-end design and analysis of complex devices in real world scenarios, simplifying EM analysis for a wide variety of applications including antenna design and placement, 5G MIMO, outdoor and indoor mmWave planning, mobile device design, biomedical, microwave, automotive radar, and more. Remcom is committed to its customers' unique needs, offering flexible licensing options for installations of all sizes as well as custom engineered solutions.

SOURCE Remcom, Inc.

Related Links

www.remcom.com

