Remcom Announces WaveFarer Automotive Radar Simulation Software For Drive Test Scenarios

WaveFarer uses ray-tracing algorithms specifically adapted for radar applications to predict the scattered returns from a scene, with support for frequencies up to and beyond 79 GHz. Near-field propagation and scattering methods compute raw radar returns from target objects while considering multipath interactions from ground reflections and other structures. Drive scenarios and sensor placement locations can be iterated in WaveFarer, reducing the overhead required to build prototypes and improving installed sensor performance.

WaveFarer is integrated into Remcom's electromagnetic simulation platform, enabling the program to work seamlessly with XFdtd® EM Simulation Software. Radar returns that incorporate high fidelity radar antenna and sensor simulations can be calculated in an end-to-end drive scenario. A common user interface between XFdtd and WaveFarer further streamlines the design process with CAD import, geometry editing, visualization, definitions, result analysis, and more sharing similar controls and a unified workflow. RF engineers in need of full-wave simulation for antenna design and ray tracing analysis for drive test modeling will benefit from the consistent user experience.

Jeff Barney, product marketing manager for WaveFarer, said, "Our automotive customers have walked us through their facilities and explained the challenges associated with sensor design and placement. The automotive radar version of WaveFarer was created especially for them, to enable repeatable track testing earlier in the design process before a prototype is ever created. Additionally, by building on the strength of XF's proven CAD manipulation and modeling features, we are able to confidently release a new software tool that already meets the sophistication customers expect from a well-established product."

About Remcom: Remcom provides innovative wireless propagation and electromagnetic simulation software for users in the commercial wireless industry and government sectors. Remcom's products are designed to work together to provide complete and accurate results when modeling propagation with real-world devices in real-world scenarios.

