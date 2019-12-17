Remedi SeniorCare Hires Michael Hovis, PharmD, as General Manager of Huntsville Pharmacy

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Stamps, R.Ph., President and CEO of Baltimore-based Remedi SeniorCare, announces the hiring of the general manager for a new pharmacy in Huntsville, Alabama. Long-term care pharmacy executive, Michael Hovis, PharmD, has joined Remedi as development progresses on the company's thirteenth location. Slated to open in the first quarter of 2020, the 36,000 square foot pharmacy will dispense Remedi's proprietary dispensing system, PAXIT®, and will eventually employ more than 200 individuals.

As a PharmD graduate from Purdue University licensed in multiples states, Michael brings over a decade of pharmacy experience to Remedi SeniorCare. His career has spanned retail, hospital, and, most recently, long-term care settings where he was responsible for over 24,000 beds. As general manager, Michael will oversee all pharmacy operations to ensure compliance with all aspects of medication administration preparation and delivery to Remedi's customers. Various departments include order entry, medical records, fulfillment operations, R.Phs, delivery, and customer service. Mark Schroder, R.Ph., Remedi's Chief Operating Officer, notes, "Michael's experience and passion make him an ideal leader for our new pharmacy in Huntsville. We look forward to our eventual opening and bringing PAXIT to more providers in the Southeastern United States."

A leading innovator in long-term care pharmacy, Remedi SeniorCare brings cutting-edge technology, which is transforming the long-term care service model. As the exclusive provider of the patented PAXIT medication administration system, Remedi SeniorCare has a long history of providing cost-effective and highly accurate pharmacy medication pass services to long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities. Remedi SeniorCare supports more than 80,000 residents across 32 states and the District of Columbia. Through its technology-enabled pharmacy services, Remedi SeniorCare allows its customers to achieve higher levels of accuracy and quality in medication delivery while reducing unnecessary waste and cost.

