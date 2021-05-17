Remediant Appoints Raj Dodhiawala as President

"I am super excited that Raj has joined us, bringing his deep and broad expertise with customers, markets, products and operations, proven time and again from leadership positions at companies small and large," said Tim Keeler, CEO of Remediant. "Raj complements our startup team with a strong command of the industry and our markets, giving us a powerful advantage to further strengthen our leadership position in the Zero Trust, Just-in-Time PAM space and to accelerate our growth. On behalf of the Board, the team at Remediant, and my co-founder Paul and I: Welcome Raj."

Raj has over 30 years of experience, majority of which is in leadership roles focused on delivering new enterprise products to new markets. Most recently at GoSecure (previously CounterTack), Raj held various roles including SVP of Corporate Development, ran Finance and Operations, rolled up his sleeves for Customer Success, and was the Chief Product Officer – he was the executive entrusted to manage and execute the priority of the day to grow the company from its early stage, through M&A to today, as a leading provider of MDR services. Prior to GoSecure, Raj was GM at ManTech Cyber Solutions International (acquired by CounterTack), and held leadership or senior management roles at Vantos (acquired by ManTech), Microsoft and Blue Coat Systems.

"I was immediately impressed with the roster of Remediant's customers and the rapid pace at which these customers have adopted SecureONE within their enterprises," said Raj Dodhiawala. "Stopping ransomware and lateral movement attacks is the holy grail in cybersecurity today – no one is as provably effective on this front as Remediant is, providing impactful innovations to customers, enabling them to fully administer the principal of least privilege within their organizations. I am excited to lead the next wave of growth at Remediant for our product that customers just can't live without."

By bolstering the executive leadership, Remediant continues to reinforce its commitment to innovation in the PAM space along with the highest quality of service to current and prospective customers and partners.

