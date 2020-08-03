Remediant Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2020

Remediant competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn_(finance) ) and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"We're pleased to name Remediant as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our second annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

Remediant was selected because of its work in delivering to enterprise and public sector customers the promise of Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP). Simply put, Remediant's flagship software product, SecureONE, ensures privileged access is precisely allocated and continuously inventoried by granting access on a "Just Enough, Just-in-Time" basis using two-factor authentication.

Remediant SecureONE was purpose-built to address this problem and be a force multiplier to Identity & Access Management programs worldwide. The founding team especially had in mind those looking to secure and enable access to global, distributed and always scaling infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to see Remediant be named a Black Unicorn for 2020 because of our management team's track record, our laser-focus on delivering Just-in-Time Administration (JITA), and the speed and ease of deployment and use of our SecureONE PAM product offering. This is a huge 'green field' opportunity for us in a multibillion-dollar addressable marketplace," said Tim Keeler, Remediant co-founder and CEO. "The Remediant approach eliminates standing privilege with continuous scanning and agentless, vaultless simplicity – unlike bloated, complex legacy PAM solutions that leave unprotected attack surfaces and are difficult to deploy."

About Remediant

San Francisco-based Remediant is disrupting the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market by taking a laser-focused approach to removing the biggest undiscovered security risk: (24x7 / always on / persistent) administrator (rights / privileges / access) on the network. Built upon the principle of Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant's award-winning SecureONE PAM software delivers just enough, just-in-time privileged access and continuous discovery with agentless, vaultless simplicity. SecureONE protects millions of endpoints and has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.remediant.com/

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-winners-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, Black Hat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

