Remedy Health Media Acquires Patient Power®

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Health Media (Remedy), a portfolio company of Topspin Consumer Partners, announced the acquisition of Patient Power®, an online consumer-focused cancer patient network providing comprehensive and dedicated resources across a variety of cancer types. Patient Power complements the family of trusted brands—including HealthCentral, TheBody, PsyCom, and EndocrineWeb—from Remedy, a leading digital health platform.

Patient Power educates and empowers cancer patients with the vital information they need to make informed treatment and life decisions, connect to the cancer community, and live well. In conjunction with the recent addition of OBR (Oncology Business Review), the Patient Power acquisition allows Remedy to offer an unparalleled scope of specific cancer content for both consumers and healthcare professionals and to create connected, personal, and inspiring experiences for those affected by cancer.

Leaders of industry, Andrew and Esther Schorr founded Patient Power in 2005, as the first digital cancer news and information platform targeted to patients and care partners. Since then, they have continued to lead with innovative, cancer-specific programming that addresses the issues facing the community as a whole. As a result of these efforts, Patient Power has cultivated a powerful base of educated and engaged patients.

"This acquisition presents an incredible opportunity for us to further contribute to the evolving health and wellness needs of our communities of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals," said Remedy Health Media CEO, Mike Cunnion. "For more than 30 years, Andrew and Esther have devoted themselves to staunchly advocate for those affected by cancer, and their impact on the cancer community has been profound." Cunnion adds, "We are excited to welcome the Patient Power team to Remedy and collectively serve the cancer community in powerful and innovative ways."

"As a two-time cancer survivor, I personally know what a huge difference education and empowerment of patients and care partners can make," said Andrew Schorr, co-founder of Patient Power. "Esther and I are thrilled to now be part of Remedy Health Media where we will have expanded talent and resources to reach, support, and improve care for many more people affected by cancer."

"Remedy's acquisition of Patient Power provides a substantial growth opportunity for both businesses, providing an extended service offering for all clients," said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin Consumer Partners. "With oncology being an ever-expanding market, adding Patient Power to the Remedy portfolio of brands will help further its overall mission to serve patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in a more meaningful way."

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media (Remedy) is a leading digital platform that serves communities of patients, care partners and healthcare professionals through a family of trusted health brands that exist to remove barriers to better health. Remedy Health Media owns and operates HealthCentral, TheBody, TheBodyPro, PsyCom, Berkeley Wellness, EndocrineWeb, Practical Pain Management, Spine Universe, and OBR (Oncology Business Review). To learn more, visit RemedyHealthMedia.com.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health and wellness, personal care and beauty, household goods, digital media, pet, juvenile products, and food and beverage. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

