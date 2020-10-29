Remind announces engagement reports, a new way to help administrators track student engagement
Available for schools and districts, engagement reports provide additional visibility for identifying and supporting students at risk of being left behind
Oct 29, 2020, 06:37 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced the launch of engagement reports, a powerful new tool to help administrators gain visibility into engagement across their organizations. With granular engagement data for the entire organization, administrators can identify systemic issues and help identify students at risk of disconnecting from school—and take the necessary steps to help them get back on track.
Whether schools are back on campus, fully remote, or somewhere in the middle, understanding engagement is more important than ever. Students are facing a number of realities that affect their ability to engage with distance learning, which puts them at greater risk of being left behind. Without a way to see who's engaging and who's stopped, schools and districts can't provide them with the appropriate support.
Organizations with Remind's enterprise product already have access to statistics that show aggregated engagement over time. Now, engagement reports provide a new layer of detail for how students, parents, and teachers are engaging every week.
"From technology issues to logistics to family hardships, students and teachers need more support than ever before," said Brian Grey, CEO of Remind. "Simple, accessible, two-way communication is critical to student success, and it's also one of the clearest and most consistent metrics for student engagement—especially in a distance learning environment."
Engagement reports are available now with the Remind plan for schools, districts, and other larger organizations.
About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.
