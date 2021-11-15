REMINDER: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ZEV; ZEV.WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 14, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Shafer v. Lightning eMotors, Inc., No. 21-cv-02774. Commenced on October 15, 2021 in the District of Colorado, the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit charges Lightning eMotors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 14, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Prior to its business combination with Lightning eMotors, GigCapital3 was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), also known as a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. On May 6, 2021, Lightning eMotors consummated a business combination with Lightning Systems, Inc. pursuant to an agreement by and among GigCapital3, Project Power Merger Sub, Inc., and Lightning Systems. On May 7, 2021, Lightning eMotors's common stock and warrants began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ZEV" and "ZEV.WS", respectively.

The Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Lightning eMotors would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, Lightning eMotors materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, Lightning eMotors's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. Lightning eMotors also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company. On this news, Lightning eMotors's stock price fell nearly 17%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Lightning eMotors securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

