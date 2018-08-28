Reminder: Storm-Preparedness Tips for Waste and Recycling Containers from Republic Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hurricane Florence quickly approaching the Southeast area of the country, Republic Services reminds area residents and businesses to properly secure waste and recycling containers before the storm. By spending a few minutes now to prepare with these simple steps, residents and businesses can help ensure their containers are secure, do not pose a risk to others and are positioned to help with clean up following the storm.

Move waste and recycling containers out of streets, parking lots and right-of-way areas so they don't become a hazard during high winds, heavy rain or severe flooding.

Secure containers in a garage, under a carport or behind your residence, whenever possible, until after the storm. If containers cannot be moved to a safe area, secure them to a fence, tree or other heavy object.

Close container lids to prevent rain from filling the container or wind from scattering debris.

Commercial customers with containers in corrals should also secure corral doors and locks to prevent any potential hazards.

Customers are reminded to check republicservices.com for alerts about any service interruptions. Service will resume when it is safe and areas are accessible. To access your Republic Services account remotely, download the My Resource app for iOS or Android.

About Republic Services



Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, recycling centers, transfer stations and landfills focus on providing effective solutions to make responsible waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. We'll handle it from here.®, the brand's promise, lets customers know they can count on Republic to provide a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

For more information, visit the Republic Services website at republicservices.com. "Like" Republic on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepublicServices and follow on Twitter @RepublicService and Instagram @republic_services.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.republicservices.com

