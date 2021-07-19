REMINDER: Travel restrictions to Canada - tell your readers and viewers how to get informed before heading to the Canadian border

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced the details of its approach to easing border measures for some travellers entering Canada.

These measures will only come into force on August 9th at 12:01 a.m. ET.

It is important to note that, in the meantime, travel restrictions remain in place for all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens. Seeking entry to Canada for discretionary (non-essential) travel – such as tourism and recreation continues to be prohibited until then.

Examples of discretionary travel include, but are not limited to: hikes across the border, social events, such as birthday parties or weddings, camping, picking up a pet, visiting or checking on a seasonal residence, etc.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents without a right of entry to Canada or who are not otherwise eligible to enter Canada under the current travel restrictions, and who attempt to visit Canada for discretionary reasons will be turned away at the border, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Before heading to the border, U.S travellers should be informed and know their obligations. The Government of Canada has a website to assist travellers in finding out if they can enter Canada and, if able to enter, what their public health obligations are: Find out if you can enter Canada.

Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Canadians. As vaccination, case counts and hospitalization rates evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to consider further targeted measures at the borders—and when to lift or adjust them—to keep Canadians safe and the economy running.

