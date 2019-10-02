Remine launches MLS by Remine, a modern MLS system built for today's real estate reality

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine, a fast-growing technology company that serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals through more than 50 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) announced today that it has launched a modern MLS system to replace those offered by legacy vendors. The new system, called "MLS by Remine" is expected to launch in early 2020 with several MLS partners.

"We created a new choice for MLSs that want to be better equipped for a future that will require flexibility, speed, and technology that gets better over time," said Mark Schacknies, Remine's CEO. "'It works fine' isn't good enough anymore - not for the MLS, not for the real estate professionals who depend upon it and, ultimately, not for consumers."

MLS by Remine is offered alongside Remine Agent Pro, Remine's existing suite of tools, data, and workflows real estate professionals use to engage clients in their real estate journey. The new system is also modular, meaning an MLS can adopt the full stack, from database to APIs, or implement just the layer they require, including Remine's world-class front-end or Remine's Add/Edit module. MLS by Remine can also be run in parallel with a legacy system to ease transitions.

"We have talked to hundreds of MLS leaders over the past three years, and many have expressed frustration at the constraints their existing system places on their ability to adapt and innovate," said Jonathan Spinetto, Remine's COO. "Real estate is changing, but if your MLS system isn't changing, you're stuck. If you believe in the MLS, as we do, that's simply not acceptable."

Remine also offers a public portal option for MLSs that adopt MLS by Remine, and maintains a public facing site at Remine.com that connects consumers with agents already using Remine through their MLS.

More information on MLS by Remine can be found at remine.com/info/mls.

About Remine

Remine is a data and technology platform that enables a digital real estate experience without limits. The privately-held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in Chicago, Toronto, and Irvine. Remine is live in 50 markets and available to more than 1,000,000 agents and their clients.

