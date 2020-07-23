Remitter USA Inc. appoints David Nathanson as its Executive Vice President and head of Sales

He joins Remitter as Executive Vice President and Head of Sales after spending the past ten years in a variety of senior leadership roles at Experian, focused on sales, sales engineering, business development, and account management across Collections, Software, Analytics, Fraud & Identity, and Consumer Information. Prior to Experian, David built extensive leadership experience in operations at Capital One, Transunion, and iQor.

"Especially as lenders work through the impact of the pandemic and prepare for the next few quarters of increased delinquencies, they are seeking out scalable and flexible consumer centric solutions," said Founder, Simon Scalzo. "Remitter is dedicated to meeting these challenges by delivering a proven platform, technical expertise and client support to fuel increased digital collections for lenders and BPOs."

"David's market expertise, industry connections, and ability to build key relationships fit perfectly within the Remitter team. We've been busy this year expanding our executive leadership team across multiple countries and David is another fantastic addition to our growing world class team."

Nathanson joins the recent key arrivals at Remitter of Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Roxanne Bartley and CFO Jennifer Cummings, as the company continues to add strength to its leadership talent. With additional strategic partnerships, and its' award winning technology Remitter is primed to bring its omnichannel solutions to all lenders seeking to digitize its customer engagement as customer preferences evolve.

David is excited to be joining the Remitter team, "I knew immediately after reviewing the solutions that Remitter has brought to market, and speaking with the executive team that this was an organization and opportunity that I needed to be part of."

Remitter Media Contact: Dee Gligorevic, Product Marketing Lead [email protected]

SOURCE Remitter

Related Links

https://remitter.com/

