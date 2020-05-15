Remix the Original and Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® in celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® way – by bringing people together to make fun memories in the kitchen!

From social media challenges to virtual happy hours, one thing is clear: America's creativity has switched into overdrive as we're all on the look for out-of-the-box ways to connect during social distancing. NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® is ready to help satisfy America's creative appetite with the "Remix the Original Contest," a friendly (and delicious) baking idea competition featuring the original NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® morsels.

Starting today, National Chocolate Chip Day, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® is looking for the most original and creative bakes, treats, and snacks America can offer – literally any delicious idea using NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® morsels is fair game – to compete in a bracket-style tournament. One grand prize winner will be determined through several rounds of consumer voting. Chocolate Chip Brownie Hummus? Chocolate Bacon Praline? Dessert Lasagna? Nothing is off limits, as long as it includes delicious NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® morsels.

Join the competition on Instagram. It's easy to enter!

Follow @nestletollhouse on Instagram

Look for our contest announcement post

Like that post, tag a friend and share your most creative recipe idea in a single comment that starts with "My contest entry:"

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® will look at each valid entry and select eight ideas to compete in the Remix the Original Contest bracket

For the creative bakers and recipe idealists who earn a spot in the Remix the Original Contest bracket – there's a lot on the line. The winning entry will receive a prize box from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® with a year's supply of morsels, baking gadgets, and major bragging rights. The winning concept will also be developed into a recipe by the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Head Pastry Chef and featured on the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® website, www.VeryBestBaking.com! If you can dream it and it gets the votes, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® can make it.

The contest will be open for submissions starting at 10:00 a.m. EST on National Chocolate Chip Day, May 15, and will remain open until May 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® will share the tournament bracket on May 26, 2020. Join the fun and vote for your favorite recipe ideas via NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®'s Instagram stories. Public voting will remain open until May 28. Check back on June 1 to see the grand prize winner!

About NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, a brand that America trusts, has delivered high-quality products for 80 years. With a variety of morsels, refrigerated cookie doughs and ready-to-eat edible cookie doughs, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® has created opportunities for families and friends to make memories together in the kitchen. Want to stay on top of all the latest NESTLÉ® Toll House news and recipes? Sign up for our emails and get NESTLÉ® Toll House recipes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC, 18 years of age or older. Begins at 10:00:01 a.m. ET on 5/15/2020 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 5/20/20. Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc.

SOURCE Nestlé USA