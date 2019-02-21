Remo+ Launches Enhanced Security Video Doorbell for $99

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remo+, the company behind the DoorCam smart security camera, is proud to announce RemoBell S, the next generation of their video doorbell lineup. Launching alongside RemoBell W today, RemoBell S offers a wider field of view, improved resolution, and motion zone customization. RemoBell S is releasing with the most competitive launch price of any competing video doorbell of similar quality at $99 plus free 3-day cloud storage.

New RemoBell S New RemoBell W

The updated RemoBell lineup installs with a hardwired power connection. While the original RemoBell relied on batteries, RemoBell S is powered by existing doorbell wires that operate at voltages between 16 and 24 VAC, allowing for faster-responding motion detection. All motion recordings can be viewed for up 3 days via free rolling cloud storage (paid options available).

RemoBell S also features motion zone capabilities. Users can set RemoBell S to send notifications only when movement is detected in their selected motion zone, such as their porch or walkway. This eliminates irrelevant motion alerts from passing cars or pedestrians on the sidewalk.

"We developed the customizable features of RemoBell S, combined with the new hardwired connection, to offer enhanced security for our customers," said Paul Lee, Managing Director of Remo+. "Remo+ is all about making home security simpler. We want to give homeowners smarter tools so that they have greater control over what's going on in and around their home."

In addition, RemoBell S offers 180º vertical and horizontal viewing angles, the widest of any Remo+ product and wider than most other competing video doorbells. The live video view also comes with a dewarping display option. RemoBell S features full HD recording, 2-way talk, clear night vision, on demand view from just about any smart device, bank-level encryption, weather resistance, and integrations with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT, all in a simple, slim design. Power kit and mounting wedges are also included with each purchase.

RemoBell S is now on market for $99. RemoBell W is also on market for $199 and comes with a free Wi-Fi indoor chime.

To view the media kit, click here .

About Remo+

Remo+ expands access to home security through innovative and affordable smart cameras and is accredited for the award winning DoorCam – the world's first and only over-the-door camera. Remo+ is headquartered in Livermore, CA with offices in South Korea. For more information, visit https://remoplus.co/ .

Media Contact:

Monica Gonzalez

https://remoplus.co/

925-215-7221

209868@email4pr.com

SOURCE Remo+

Related Links

https://remoplus.co

