Remodeling of Hospital Ángeles Pedregal Primary Objective of Olegario Vázquez Aldir

MEXICO CITY, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the Mexican businessman Olegario Vázquez Aldir, health has become an essential factor for the development of every society. This has been made clear throughout his tenure as president of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles (GEA), a consortium of which Hospitales Angeles are part.

According to his philosophy and vision for offering quality health services for the well- being of Mexicans, last October, he announced an investment of 16 billion pesos. GEA would distribute the investment for the remodeling, expansion, and construction of its hospital complexes.

Derived from the Covid-19 pandemic that has kept the world on hiatus since last December, Vázquez Aldir has set as a primary objective the remodeling of the Hospital Angeles de Pedregal located south of Mexico City, as this is a badge for the business holding company it heads.

"The private sector in our country has maintained investment in the health area, as something essential. For this reason, the largest group in Mexico in health, Angeles Hospitals, is carrying out the remodeling process of one of its icons, the Angeles del Pedregal Hospital," said the businessman.

Currently, the Hospital Angeles de Pedregal is made up of more than 35 thousand square meters of construction. As part of the expansion works, the development of two new levels in the Hospitalization Tower, a second tower for a center of excellence and services, in addition to 11 parking levels.

"Today it is vital to have an adequate hospital network. The experience of the Covid-19 pandemic should teach us that investment in health is never less. Today just as private hospitals join efforts with the Federal Government to deal with the pandemic, the news of the remodeling of the Hospital Angeles Pedregal should fill us with joy," emphasized Vázquez Aldir.

SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir