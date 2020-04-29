DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "Remote Health Monitors Witness a Surge in Demand amid Coronavirus Pandemic"

The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 poses a danger to other patients as well as medical personnel. For this reason, technologies that allow doctors to monitor a patient with COVID-19 without coming into close contact are experiencing extremely high demand. Some patients with milder symptoms have been asked to quarantine in their homes where they can be monitored remotely rather than in a hospital setting where they could risk infecting other vulnerable people.



Tele-health companies like Twistle, Xealth, Spry Health and LifeSignals are all delivering health monitoring solutions to allow patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to be treated remotely. This reduces the risk of exposure to the virus for healthcare staff and will free-up hospital beds for those who need immediate, critical care.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Remote Health Monitors Witness a Surge in Demand amid Coronavirus Pandemic"

