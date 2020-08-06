Remote Learning, In-classroom And Hybrid Instruction: DTEN Offers Best-in-Class Video Collaboration Technology For Educators

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN presented best-in-breed video conferencing solutions, designed to enable quality, interactive instruction, at the recent Zoom Summer Academy. Entitled "How to Supercharge Your Educators with Secure, Best-in-Class Technology and Collaboration Tools," the virtual session took place on July 30th, 2020 and is now available online at https://youtu.be/cQGNhf79rwQ .

"DTEN and Zoom are changing the game for teachers and students through our combined powerful, intuitive video collaboration tools," said Nia Celestin, Head of Marketing at DTEN. "Remote learning, in-classroom and hybrid instruction — our solutions address the flexible educational scenarios required during this pandemic."

Celestin shared multiple benefits of DTEN technology: all-in-one functionality for complete video collaboration in a single device; built-in tools for interactive collaboration; plug and play set-up for easy deployment; and, hardware exclusively designed and optimized for Zoom.

"Through our partnership, Zoom and DTEN create an immersive experience benefiting educators and students alike," stated Anne Keehn, Global Education Lead at Zoom. "No matter where the teaching takes place, our focus is on enabling teachers to deliver impactful and engaging instruction and ensuring student learning is supported."

To bolster these goals, Celestin shared additional features shared by all DTEN products:

Life-like video from smart camera technology , allowing teachers to see their entire class in detail. Instructors are able to read facial cues and assess student engagement.

, allowing teachers to see their entire class in detail. Instructors are able to read facial cues and assess student engagement. Crystal-clear audio through multiple microphone arrays, plus advanced features such as noise reduction, echo cancellation and audio augmentation.

plus advanced features such as noise reduction, echo cancellation and audio augmentation. Enhanced participation through document sharing and whiteboarding: instructors can Illustrate lessons, annotate documents, even share and interact with multi-media content.

DTEN technology is available in multiple sizes and configurations: DTEN D7 (Windows-based, available in 55" and 75" sizes); DTEN ON (Android-based, available in 55"); and, Zoom for Home - DTEN ME (27" personal, desktop device.)

Celestin noted the DTEN sales team is well versed in assisting "educators choose the right technology for district, school or individual needs." She also announced two incentives to encourage educators:

Free 30-day trial of DTEN ON 55" with DTEN's Stay Connected program.

10% discount on all DTEN ON or DTEN D7 55" hardware purchases through September 15, 2020 to verified institutions.

To take advantage of these opportunities and find out more regarding all DTEN solutions, educators are encouraged to call 1.866.936.3836 or contact s[email protected] .

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or [email protected] .

