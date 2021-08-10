Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global remote learning market report.

The remote learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.62% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The increase in customized learning courses, growth in online microlearning, and preferences for international certifications are expected to stimulate remote learning market. Instructor-led learning mode held a dominant share of over 62% in 2020, where expected CAGR is around 13% during the forecast period. Incremental revenue of over USD 48 billion is expected in the K-12 end user segment, owing to the personalized and quality education being offered. APAC and Europe together contributed 52% to the market share for asynchronous learning in 2020. The remote learning market in the UK is expected to surpass $9 billion by 2026 with providers such as University College London, University of Edinburgh , University of Manchester , and others. The rising infrastructural development and demand among K-12, higher education students are the primary driving factors for the remote learning market in Brazil .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by learning mode, platform, learning type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Remote Learning Market – Segmentation

Self-paced learning helps in improving knowledge retention and memory. The self-paced segment is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 32.61 billion from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous.

from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous. In 2020, the K-12 segment accounted for 48.65% in the global remote learning market share. Remote learning, which was earlier trending in higher education, is gaining traction in K-12 students. Following the success of remote learning in the US, remote learning is gaining popularity in Europe and APAC region.

and APAC region. The increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for app-based remote learning. App-based remote learning is a lifesaver as they allow kids to utilize their time effectively. These are some vendors like Lynda, Coursera, upGrad, and Byju's who allow choosing specific subjects on their mobile applications as per the students' interest.

Remote Learning Market by Learning Mode

Instructor-Led

Self-Paced

Remote Learning Market by Platform

Web-based

App-based

Remote Learning Market by Learning Type

Asynchronous

Synchronous

Remote Learning Market by End-User

K-12

Higher Education

Remote Learning Market – Dynamics

The growth of remote learning or better known as distance learning has increased from 21.3% in 2008-09 to 48.3% in 2018-19 and in the past few years can sometimes clearly show the fact that remote learning has a strong foundation in the educational field. A change in the way of communication with students has also led teachers to change their way of teaching. In traditional classrooms, teachers had to refer textbooks, other documentary sources, and very few audiovisual files to teach students, but due to a change in the medium of teaching, they adopted a more engaging way by delivering their lectures through more audiovisual formats rather than conventional textbooks where they can directly share topic-related videos from YouTube or PPTs.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Online Microlearning

Growing Emphasis on Non-Conventional Education

Increase in Enrolments for Distance Education

Low Cost of Education in Remote Learning

Remote Learning Market – Geography

The global remote learning market is a growing market and is divided into the geographies of North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The largest market for remote learning is North America since internet availability is high and students have at least a smartphone or a computer/laptop at their home. Along with this, there are more vendors that provide remote learning services, and they have a well-developed education system. On the contrary, the Middle East & Africa has the smallest market share for remote learning. Vendors that provide remote learning services mostly cater to video content, which could be synchronous or asynchronous for students of K-12 and higher education.

Remote Learning Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



South Korea



Japan



Australia



India



Singapore

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Nordic



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa

Major Vendors

Blackboard

Indira Gandhi National Open University

University of Missouri System

System Pearson

Adobe

Arizona State University

Aston University

Udemy

Coursera

Other Prominent Vendors

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning

NIIT

Cengage

IMT Distance and Open Learning Institute

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Kahoot

Edmodo

Hurix

PowerSchool

Instructure

McGraw Hill

Think & Learn (Byju's)

Estacio

Simplilearn

UpGrad

FutureLearn

Entertainment Learning

Veduca

Open Education

Aula Education

Aveti Learning

Learnetic SA

Skillshare

Sorting Hat Technology (Unacademy)

