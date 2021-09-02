Remote Microgrid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 5.26 bn with Hitachi Ltd. & Honeywell International Inc. emerging as Key Growth Contributors | Technavio Insights

The remote microgrid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of natural calamities.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Village electrification, Grid island system, Industrial remote mine systems, and Remote military microgrids) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing government support is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the remote microgrid market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The remote microgrid market covers the following areas:

Remote Microgrid Market Sizing

Remote Microgrid Market Forecast

Remote Microgrid Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Powerhive Inc.

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Village electrification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Grid island system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial remote mine systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Remote military microgrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

