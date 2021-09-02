Remote Microgrid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 5.26 bn with Hitachi Ltd. & Honeywell International Inc. emerging as Key Growth Contributors | Technavio Insights
Sep 02, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote microgrid market is poised to grow by $ 5.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period.
The remote microgrid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of natural calamities.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Village electrification, Grid island system, Industrial remote mine systems, and Remote military microgrids) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing government support is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the remote microgrid market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The remote microgrid market covers the following areas:
- Remote Microgrid Market Sizing
- Remote Microgrid Market Forecast
- Remote Microgrid Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Powerhive Inc.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Village electrification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Grid island system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial remote mine systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Remote military microgrids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Powerhive Inc.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
