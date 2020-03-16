Remote Patient Management System for COVID-19 Quarantined Patients

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorMe™, a Hudson Valley based telehealth company is providing a cutting-edge and pro-active telehealth solution to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) is "encouraging communities, including first responders, healthcare providers and health systems to take advantage of the benefits offered by telehealth tools to direct patients to the right level of care. One of the most obvious benefits of telehealth to the healthcare delivery system in dealing with this pandemic includes keeping patients with less severe cases at home with access to their provider through live video, telephone or asynchronous secure messages. This reduces the risk of the patient further spreading the disease to others." (CDC Report, March 10, 2020)

The MonitorMe™ program falls squarely within the parameters of the CDC's recommendations.

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, the MonitorMe™ program allows patients to have immediate and direct audio/visual communication with a medical provider from anywhere, including their home, provided they have wi-fi or cellular service.

By simply downloading the MonitorMe™ application onto any tablet or Android cell phone, patients can see and speak with a medical provider. The application is HIPAA compliant and encrypted. Once the application is downloaded, patients who are quarantined in their home can continue to maintain contact with medical providers without potentially exposing others to the virus.

The MonitorMe™ program is immediately capable of a large scale roll out to patients and clinicians (hundreds of thousands, scaling to millions), allowing clinicians to manage large volumes of patients through a secure, HIPAA compliant, encrypted web portal on their laptop, phone or desktop. The platform has the ability today to support 600 plus calls simultaneously and can quickly scale to thousands.

Today, the Governor of New York issued a statement recommending the use of telehealth services, indicating that "If you're feeling sick use telehealth services before going to the Doctor's Office, Emergency Room or Urgent Care, it [telehealth] keeps you safer and those around you safer." (Gov. Mario Cuomo, March 16, 2020)

MonitorMe™, working in conjunction with health care providers, is an intelligent and proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the use of MonitorMe's™ platform, the spread of COVID-19 can be further mitigated by the elimination of direct contact between clinicians and patients that may be carrying the virus.

The MonitorMe™ program is available to hospital systems, clinics, physician practices, urgent care centers, accountable care organizations, government agencies and large payors. For more information regarding the MonitorMe™ program, please call 845-905-6192.

