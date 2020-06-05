Remote Patient Monitoring and COVID-19 - Mobile-based Platforms, AI-based Algorithms, and Video Analysis Defining New Approaches

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Non-contact Patient Monitoring Technologies: A New Paradigm in Healthcare Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service (RS) presents advanced non-contact technologies for patient monitoring. It thoroughly explains an overview of non-contact patient monitoring technologies, key vital signs for patient monitoring, unmet needs, drivers and challenges, market segmentation, and key developments in this space.

Based on the industry research for non-contact patient monitoring technologies, the innovations are segmented based on technology types such as infrared, sound analysis, video analysis, doppler radar, sensor, mobile platform, and ultrasound technologies. The report also enlightens the growth opportunities in the non-contact patient monitoring segment for different indications.

Wearable devices such as smart watch and bands have gained huge acceptance from the healthcare industry as they can continuously track different health parameters and offers valuable insights to the healthcare providers anytime without any need for clinic visits.

Even after huge market adoption of wearable devices, patients still complain about the inconvenience and uncomforting issues pertaining to the long period of wearing such devices. High-cost of the wearable devices also restricts its availability for economically stable patients. Researchers and MedTech companies have been trying to come up with innovative non-contact patient monitoring solutions as the answer to current market unmet needs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Mobile-based Advanced Technologies Offer Huge Opportunities in the Non-contact Patient Monitoring Market

2. Market Overview

2.1 Non-contact Monitoring to Disrupt Wearable Monitoring Technologies

2.2 Patient Discomfort Due to Wearable Patient Monitoring Technology is the Key Unmet Need being Addressed by Non-contact Monitoring Solutions

2.3 Non-contact Technologies Monitor Patient's Vital Signs without any Trouble or Discomfort of Wearing the Device

2.4 The Shift towards Value-based and Patient-centric Solutions is Driving Development in the Non-contact Monitoring Technologies Market

2.5 Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Are the Key Parameters among the Drivers of Non-contact Patient Monitoring Technologies

2.6 Lack of Scientifically Validated Data Accuracy is a Challenge for Adoption of Non-contact Patient Monitoring Technologies

2.7 Mobile Platforms and Video Analysis are the Emerging Technologies for Non-contact Patient Monitoring

3. Non-contact Patient Monitoring Innovation Tracker

3.1 Infrared Technology

3.1.1 Non-contact Infrared Thermometer for COVID-19 Monitoring

3.1.2 Non-contact Thermometer for Early Detection of COVID-19

3.1.3 Thermal Imaging Cameras for Detecting Elevated Body Temperature

3.1.4 Near-infrared Technology for Heart Rate Variability Measurement

3.1.5 Growth Opportunities: Handheld Infrared Thermometers May Experience High Adoption for COVID-19 Screening at Public Places

3.1.6 Application Growth Opportunities: Infrared Technology Can be Used to Screen Body Temperature for Influenza Diseases

3.2 Sound Analysis Technology

3.2.1 AI-based Portable Surveillance Device for COVID-19 Forecasts

3.2.2 Breathing Sound Analysis for Detection of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

3.2.3 Radar-based Heartbeat Sounds Detection System

3.2.4 Growth Opportunities: Sound Analysis Technologies will Experience High Adoption for Remote Monitoring of Older Patients in Home Settings

3.2.5 Application Growth Opportunities: Non-contact Chronic Cough Sound Monitoring Can Play a Significant Role in COPD Management

3.3 Video Analysis Technology

3.3.1 AI-powered, Video-based Vital Signs Monitoring

3.3.2 3D Motion Tracking Technology for Estimating Heart Rate and Rhythm

3.3.3 Breathing Pattern Analysis Based on Acquired Video Data

3.3.4 Video-based Software Technology for Vital Signs Monitoring

3.3.5 Growth Opportunities: Video-based Patient Monitoring Technologies May Experience High Demand for In-home Monitoring

3.3.6 Application Growth Opportunities: Video-based Non-contact Technologies Can Monitor Post-surgical Patient Response

3.4 Doppler Radar Technology

3.4.1 Medical Radar-based Infection Screening System

3.4.2. 3-Channel Doppler Radar Sensor for Monitoring Heart Rate

3.4.3 Radar-based Contactless Monitoring Device to Combat COVID-19

3.4.4 Growth Opportunities: Doppler Radar Sensor Can Offer High Potential for Continuous Remote Monitoring of Patients Undergoing Clinical Trials

3.4.5 Application Growth Opportunities: Radar Sensor Can Contribute Toward Human Computer Interaction Research in Healthcare

3.5 Sensor Technology

3.5.1 Low-cost Specklegram Sensor for Continuous Patient Monitoring

3.5.2 Edge-based Sensor for Human Gait Monitoring

3.5.3 Vital Signs Sensing System for Rapid Response Against COVID-19

3.5.4 Non-contact Sleep Tracking Sensor for COVID-19 Patients

3.5.5 Growth Opportunities: Sensor Technology Can Play a Significant Role in Miniaturization of Non-contact Monitoring Medical Devices

3.5.6 Application Growth Opportunities: Non-contact Sensor Technology Can Experience Exponential Growth in the Health and Fitness Industry

3.6 Mobile Platform Technology

3.6.1 AI-based Text Messaging Service for Primary Care

3.6.2 Algorithm-based Technology for Respiratory Disease Diagnosis

3.6.3 AI-based Cheaper and Faster Primary Care for COVID-19 Patients

3.6.4 Smartphone Application for Digitizing Wound Management

3.6.5 Growth Opportunities: Mobile Platform Can Enhance Electronic Health Records for Better Patient Management

3.6.6 Application Growth Opportunities: Mobile Platform Technology to Boom Telehealth Market Segment

3.7 Ultrasound Technology

3.7.1 Non-contact Laser Ultrasound Imaging Technology for Multiple Applications

3.7.2 Multi-channel Ultrasound System for Heart Rate Monitoring

3.7.3 Growth Opportunities: Laser Ultrasound Imaging can Improve Intraoperative Efficiency of Surgeons

3.7.4 Application Growth Opportunities: Non-contact Ultrasound Technologies to Replace Traditional Probe-based Fetal Ultrasound

4. Analysis of Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

4.1 Duroflex and Dozee Partner for Market Expansion

4.2 Electronic Caregiver and MD Revolution Partner to Gain Complementary Technology

4.3 Masimo Acquires NantHealth to Increase its Assets Profile

4.4 Beyond Verbal and Healthymize Merge to Develop Advanced Patient Monitoring Technology

5. Patent Analysis

5.1 China is The Innovation Hub for Non-contact Patient Monitoring-based Patent Activity

5.2 Korea and UK Are Encouraging Innovations with Least Period of Time Required for Patent Grant

5.3 Key Patents - The US and China

6. Key Contacts and Appendix

6.1 Key Contacts

6.2 Appendix: Technology and Business Impact Details

6.3 Appendix: Technical Readiness Levels

