Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market Report 2020 - Assessment by Product, Type, End-user and Region (2018-2027)

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide market of remote patient monitoring is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027.



Factors such as rising incidences of cardiovascular disorders amongst individuals, coupled with factors such as favorable government policies, advancement in healthcare facilities and the changes observed in the adoption of remote patient monitoring services are some of the factors anticipated to promote the growth of the global remote patient monitoring market. The market is also thriving owing to the opportunities that are derived from increasing R&D investments for the development of healthcare infrastructure and the strategic collaborations and partnerships amongst manufacturers in the healthcare industry.



Moreover, growing concern for the increasing number of chronic diseases worldwide coupled with increasing number of diabetic patients, increasing funding by the governments of nations for R&D and the advancements in the quality of healthcare services are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global remote patient monitoring market.



The global remote patient monitoring market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, type, end user and by region. The type segment is further sub-divided into wireless and wired, out of which, the wireless segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and grow with a CAGR of 15.31% during the forecast period. Additionally, the segment is also anticipated to attain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 5,931.85 million during the forecast period. On the other hand, the hospital segment, which is a sub-segment of the end-user segment, is anticipated to hold the largest market share and attain a value of USD 883.62 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of 14.63% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global remote patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for 20.97% share in the year 2018, is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.06% over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for advanced monitoring solutions.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global remote patient monitoring market are BioTelemetry, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Resideo Technologies, Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and ZOLL Medical Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Key Market Opportunities



6. Regulatory Landscape



7. Analysis of Market Dynamics

7.1. Growth Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Key Trends



8. Epidemiology Analysis

8.1. Diabetes

8.2. Cardiovascular Disorders

8.3. Respiratory Disorders

8.4. Cancer



9. Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

10.2. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation, 2018-2027

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By End-user

10.2.4. By Region



11. Competitive Structure

11.1. Detailed Overview

11.2. Assessment of Key Product Offerings

11.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

11.4. Key Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.5. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

11.6. Recent News and Developments

11.7. Key Clients and Partners

11.8. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

11.9. Company Profiles of Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market

11.9.1. Biotelemetry Inc.

11.9.2. Mindray

11.9.3. Resideo

11.9.4. Abbott

11.9.5. Boston Scientific

11.9.6. GE Healthcare

11.9.7. Medtronic

11.9.8. Roche

11.9.9. Zoll Medical



12. Strategic Recommendations



