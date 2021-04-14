Remote Patient Monitoring Leader 100Plus Announces New Executive Leadership and World-class Executive Board Members

Click to Tweet : "This diverse group, each with their unique experiences and expertise, will contribute to the ongoing growth and advancement of our remote patient monitoring technology." - Ryan Howard, CEO of 100Plus https://ctt.ac/zAyaa+

"We have assembled a dream team of healthcare leaders to advise 100Plus through its next stage of growth," stated Ryan Howard, CEO of 100Plus. "And this diverse group, each with their unique experiences and expertise, will contribute to the ongoing growth and advancement of our remote patient monitoring technology. Their collective leadership and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to scale our services to prominent practitioners and key strategic partners."

Erick DeOliveira is a veteran finance leader with extensive experience in company growth. Prior to 100Plus, he served as CFO at Ticketfly (acquired by Pandora) and Vice President of Finance at Eventbrite, as well as holding positions at Practice Fusion, Skype and Amazon.

"I am thrilled to join the 100Plus executive team and excited about the trajectory of our offering," stated DeOliveira. "I'm looking forward to bringing my Finance background from large technology enterprises and digital health, to drive growth of the RPM patient population on the 100Plus platform, and support our client practitioners who provide their care."

Meghan Sinclair brings 12 years of product, operations, and engineering experience in hardware, software and the military using technology to solve customers' pain points and identify strategic solutions. Prior to 100Plus, Meghan was a lead product manager at Amazon Lab126 for smart home and Alexa devices.

"Joining an organization like 100Plus is exciting for me given the company's ability to significantly decrease healthcare costs and provide remote monitoring tools to millions of patients," stated Sinclair. "The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the undeniable need for innovative technology and devices for people with chronic conditions. I'm looking forward to being a part of the solution and helping doctors drive better health outcomes for patients."

In addition to former CMS administrator Verma, new Advisory Board members include Cora Tellez, former CEO of Blue Shield California, Fawad Butt, former Chief Data Officer of UnitedHealthcare and Optum, Jimmy Lee, former President of Anthem and Mehmet Oz, M.D., Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Professor at Columbia and host of The Dr. Oz Show.

Seema Verma - The longest-serving administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in modern history. As administrator, Verma oversaw a budget of more than $1.3 trillion and health insurance programs for more than 140 million Americans. Verma also served on the White House COVID-19 Task Force, where she led efforts to drive telehealth and remote care across the health care system while creating flexibility for health providers to augment the health care workforce, expand services and testing, and ensure access to vaccines and therapeutics. Prior to CMS, Verma was the founder and CEO of a health policy consulting firm helping states and private industry on a range of healthcare issues. In addition to her work with 100Plus, Verma sits on the board of value-based health tech firm, Lumeris.

