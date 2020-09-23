Remote Return to School Sees 90% Boost in Education Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie , the leader in mobile data and analytics, today released its latest analysis showing 90% growth globally in time spent in education apps on android phones. In the United States, the number rose by 30% year over year during the week commencing Sept 6, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

The unprecedented increase in time spent on education apps worldwide during September 2020 took different forms — ranging from time spent in apps that connect students, parents and educators like ClassDojo and Remind: School Communication to ones that help them with math homework like PhotoMath or Qanda to creating study flash cards like Quizlet or Kahoot! .

In addition to education apps targeted at younger students heading 'back to school', the analysis found that apps were equally important for older users to facilitate classroom communication as well as lifelong learning. Language app Duolingo ranked in the top 2 for both age groups (Gen Z and those aged 25 - 44) across the US, Japan and UK during the week of Sept 6 - 12, 2020. In the UK, online learning app Udemy ranked #4 by time spent among those aged 25 - 44, up 10 spots from 4 weeks prior.

"The new school year resulted in a sharp increase in time spent after a seasonal dip over the summer, indicating that school systems and educators are appealing to Gen-Z with mobile apps. Globally, Gen Z uses mobile 60% more and spends 40% more time in non-gaming apps than older users. Apps that mimicked a traditional classroom structure, such as Google Classroom , ranked in the top 10 for both Gen Z and older age groups (aged 25 - 44) in Japan, the UK and the US. As Europe braces for a possible second wave of COVID-19 and the US prepares for the seasonal flu season, we expect to see education app engagement grow amidst a return to remote learning. With mobile taking over mindshare from consumers, monitoring mobile data is critical for uncovering potential mobile partnerships, social integrations and market opportunities." — Lexi Sydow, Sr Market Insights Manager, App Annie

For the full report, please click here .

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence.

SOURCE App Annie

Related Links

http://www.appannie.com

