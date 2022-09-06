Remote Workplace Services Market worth $58.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Workplace Services Market size to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 58.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Remote workplace services offer a uniform experience so businesses can take advantage of their digital speed and agility to create a new remote workplace environment. Since, data is secure in the data center, cloud, or on endpoint devices, remote workplace services also offer secure remote access to the user.

As per verticals, the IT & ITeS segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Remote Workplace Services Market is segmented into government and public sector, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), IT & ITeS, consumer goods & retail, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, telecommunication, media & entertainments, and others. As per verticals, IT & ITeS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. The use of remote workspace services in the IT & ITeS sector is growing. In this vertical, remote workplace services helps to concentrate on their core competencies and boost productivity, businesses outsource their IT requirements, such as IT assets, mobility, network, security, and communication, to digital workplace managed service providers.

Enterprise mobility management solution to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Remote Workplace Services Market by solution is segmented into unified communication and collaboration, unified endpoint management, and enterprise mobility management. During the forecast period, enterprise mobility & management solution to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.2% as such solution offers combination of tools, procedures, and guidelines which is used in organizations to protect and control the use of employee- and company-owned mobile devices. The built-for-business mobile productivity apps that enterprise mobility and management solutions provide, such as email, calendar, a secure web browser, document editing, and remote access to enterprise resources such as apps, desktops, and files, allow mobile employees to be just as productive and secure as in the office. Enterprise mobility & management solutions are provided by various vendors in the Remote Workplace Services Market including IBM, Wipro, TCS, Atos, NTT Data, Unisys, and Accenture.

Higher rate of technology adoption helped North America to capture highest market share

North American countries such as US and Canada strong economic landscape, huge IT budgets, high technology assimilation, and the early adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the demand for remote workplace services across North American enterprises. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased remote working adoption across all industries for US businesses. The pandemic has enhanced the importance of remote workplace adoption, due to the rising number of investments made to improve remote workplaces in order to stay competitive, offer better employee experience, and reduce infrastructure costs.

Some of the major Remote Workplace Services Market vendors are Wipro (India), HCL Technologies (India), TCS (India), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), NTT Data (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Unisys (US), Zensar (India), DXC Technology (US), and Fujitsu (Japan) among others.

