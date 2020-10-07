RemotEDx Connectivity Champions Support Home Internet Connectivity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's Connectivity Champions, one of three components of Ohio's RemotEDx initiative, are available for live support starting at 8:00am today. Connectivity Champions , powered by the Management Council, provide additional support to Ohio's K-12 students and families for remote learning.

RemotEDx is a new $15 million suite of remote education supports for schools funded by the Ohio Department of Education CARES Act state activity funds. Many organizations are working together to make each component of RemotEDx a reality: the Ohio Department of Education, Philanthropy Ohio, the Ohio Distance Learning Association, Ohio's Educational Service Centers, INFOhio, Ohio's Information Technology Centers, and the Management Council. The Connectivity Champions will help schools and families implement the connectivity funded by the $50M BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant that was recently distributed to over 900 districts and schools in Ohio.

Connectivity Champions will provide all Ohio school districts, community schools, JVSD, STEM, and non-public schools with support to get students connected to the internet from home. They collaborate closely with Information Technology Centers to help support students and their families with household connectivity to enable remote learning. Students or parents who are struggling with a home internet connection can get help from the Connectivity Champions.

"The ability for students to reliably connect to internet from home is imperative as we continue to navigate the educational challenges presented by COVID-19," said Geoff Andrews, Management Council Chief Executive Officer. "Ohio's Connectivity Champions will support our learners with remote connectivity solutions to enable learning to continue remotely and thereby make a difference in the lives of every learner, teacher, and leader."

District administrators and parents can reach Ohio's Connectivity Champions directly by webform at https://www.ohio-k12.help/remotedx/ , by email or text at [email protected] , and by phone at (844) K12-OHIO [(844) 512-6446].

Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) work together through a statewide network known as the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio's PreK-12 education system.

