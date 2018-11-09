RemoteLock™ Announces CEO to Speak at Imperial Capitals Annual Security Investor Conference

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteLock is pleased to announce Nolan Mondrow, founder and CEO, will be speaking at Imperial Capital's 15th Annual Security Investor Conference. The conference is scheduled for Wednesday, December 12 and hosted at the InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 East 48th Street in New York.

Mr. Mondrow will discuss security industry drivers, customer deployments and use cases specifically related to RemoteLock's SaaS-based cloud solution and the wide-scale deployment of remotely managed and controlled intelligent smart locks for hospitality, commercial, and multi-family verticals.

RemoteLock's CEO will speak at 3:30 PM EST on Wednesday afternoon in the Barclay Salon 1 ballroom. He is also available for one-on-one meetings with interested parties.

Mr. Mondrow has served as the CEO of RemoteLock since 2011, and held executive positions at PositiveWare, Syngistix and Qwest. Nolan received his MBA from University of Michigan's, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, studied Japanese and International Relations at Nanzan University and received his BA in International Relations from Tufts University.

For a complete description of RemoteLock solutions, visit www.remotelock.com .

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock is a SaaS-based Cloud company delivering the ability for any Hospitality, Commercial Enterprise or Multi-Family Property Management organization to remotely control and manage any connected lock, on any property from the cloud. RemoteLock is responsible for more than 20 million door opens annually, delivering access control solutions for companies around the world like Airbnb, VRBO, and HomeAway to name a few. Consolidating numerous connected locks on a SaaS-based Cloud solution enables customers to remotely control access for guests, employees, and support staff, saving time, money and manpower. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado RemoteLock is backed by KKE, Iron Gate Capital, Nelnet, and Service Provider Capital. RemoteLock provides live customer support from the United States of America.

RemoteLock is a trademark of RemoteLock in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

John Cargile

RemoteLock

jcargile@remotelock.com

+1.877.254.5625 x 111

SOURCE RemoteLock

Related Links

http://www.remotelock.com

