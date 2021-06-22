RemotePC Assists Non-profit Organizations, Offering Lifetime Discounts for Affordable Remote Access

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , a leader in remote desktop access , is offering a lifetime discount to non-profit organizations, providing them with 50% off for the life of their account to help their employees stay connected with their remote computers in a cost-effective manner.

As we come out of the pandemic, many organizations who shifted to a remote working environment will likely continue to have their employees work remotely in some capacity, so RemotePC™ is making it easy for nonprofits to keep utilizing the solution at an affordable cost for the long term.

While competing remote access services might offer a free plan with limited functionality which works for personal users, businesses require a more feature-packed service, and that can often be quite costly.

RemotePC™ is offering this 50% discount for SOHO, Team, and Enterprise plans without sacrificing any features or functionality, allowing non-profits to access features that are tailor-made for businesses with many users, including:

User management - create new users, organize them into groups, and view remote access logs all via the web console

Mass deployment - remotely install the RemotePC™ application on multiple PCs and Macs in one-go

Single Sign-on - allow users to access RemotePC™ by signing in to a central identity provider

Security - remote access is secured with TLSv 1.2/AES 256 encryption. Option to set a unique Personal Key for computers, acts as a secondary password

RemotePC Meeting - online meetings with built-in collaboration tools so teams can communicate face to face

Web Viewer - connect and access remote computers from any web browser from anywhere

Mobile access - access and view your computer remotely from any iOS and Android device

Remote printing and file transfer - print documents and images that are on the remote desktop from anywhere, and effortlessly transfer files and folders between computers

RemotePC™ also assists non-profit organizations in ensuring regulatory compliance mandates are met, incorporating robust measures for protecting the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of electronic information.

At 50% off, RemotePC™ has plans for non-profits that start as low as $34.75 annually for access to 10 computers, as well as larger plans to fit the needs of organizations of all sizes.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.