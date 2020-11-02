RemotePC Enhances Performance Across the Board for Remote Access

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC , a leader in remote access has announced that it has enhanced its performance across the board for all plans including: Consumer, SOHO, Team, Enterprise and HelpDesk plans.

RemotePC enhancements include 4k streaming and display support, along with other general performance improvements. As software that is processing and display intensive applications such as CAD/CAM, users requiring access can now gain access with RemotePC without having access to their workstations.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict access to computer labs at colleges and K-12 schools, RemotePC is the ideal solution for the education market, allowing for students secure remote access and collaboration for students, faculties and education institutes. For students needing to access a remote computer for CAD or CAM software, RemotePC fits that need with increased performance as CAD/CAM software requires a higher resolution.

RemotePC also offers a host of additional features as free add-ons to paid accounts such as RemotePC Meeting , a secure online video conferencing tool is also included, which helps users meet and collaborate with their associates face to face from wherever they may be.

As more and more businesses continue their transition to a permanent digital workforce, it's critical that they provide their employees with a fast and reliable remote access solution so they can remain just as productive at home as they were in the office.

RemotePC has been providing companies with a secure, simple, and affordable way to give all their employees access to their office computer from any remote desktop so they can keep working no matter what.

More information on RemotePC can be found here: remotedesktop.com

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE RemotePC

Related Links

http://remotedesktop.com

