RemotePC Introduces Mobile Screen Sharing for Android and iOS -- RemotePC ScreenShare

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC has released RemotePC ScreenShare , enhancing communication by enabling users to share their mobile screen with anybody, at any time.

RemotePC ScreenShare lets users broadcast their iPhone or Android screen quickly and easily to any device or web browser in real time.

This is a very useful solution for companies looking to explore different ways to communicate and collaborate while not being able to have in-person meetings and presentations. With no software installation required for a screen sharing session, RemotePC ScreenShare allows for:

Quick collaboration between coworkers

Enhancing client communication by sharing demos, presentations, or other applications in real time

Mobile remote support

All of this makes it easy for users to facilitate real time feedback for business presentations or mobile app demos as the client can view the host navigating through the interface and making live changes.

It also comes in handy for situations where a user needs mobile support. They can simply share their screen with a technician and have their problems resolved instantly.

RemotePC ScreenShare is available for free in Google Play and the App Store .

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.