RemotePC Launches Meeting - a secure business class online video conferencing tool

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC has launched RemotePC Meeting, an online video conferencing tool that helps users meet and collaborate with their associates face to face from wherever they may be.

RemotePC Meeting allows business organizations to conduct online meetings over the Internet with unlimited participants. This gives users a highly secure way to meet with their colleagues for collaboration with no time limits, no matter where they are in the world.

Meeting comes with built-in collaboration tools to help users communicate with their associates, making RemotePC Meeting a convenient way to get the job done as a team. These tools include:

Dial in via phone - overcome poor Internet connections and join meetings by dialing in through your phone (support for international numbers).

- overcome poor Internet connections and join meetings by dialing in through your phone (support for international numbers). Group and Private messaging - exchange messages and share file attachments with all the participants at a time or chat with individual participants.

- exchange messages and share file attachments with all the participants at a time or chat with individual participants. Screen Sharing - deliver presentations, demonstrate an application or procedure by sharing your screen with other participants.

- deliver presentations, demonstrate an application or procedure by sharing your screen with other participants. Session Recording - capture your meetings for record-keeping; view or share recordings from the dashboard. Record unlimited amount of meetings

- capture your meetings for record-keeping; view or share recordings from the dashboard. Record unlimited amount of meetings Whiteboard - brainstorm ideas with other attendees; draw on the whiteboard.

When compared with competitors, RemotePC Meeting has a few advantages, the main one being that they offer the option of a desktop application for situations where users have non-compatible browsers.

On the other hand, Meeting does not require users to download the desktop client, letting them access meetings from compatible browsers. The service also does not limit meeting length, whereas other services may set time limitations with their free versions.

RemotePC Meeting is highly secure, requiring all meeting attendees to be invited to join. Additionally, hosts can choose to password protect meetings or enable admin permissions when joining. All meetings are also secured with encryption.

RemotePC Meeting is available as a FREE add on with all RemotePC plans and can also be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store .

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive ®, RemotePC ™ and IBackup . The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

