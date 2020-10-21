RemoteTech Breakthrough Names Dialpad 'Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year'

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the AI-powered cloud business phone and contact center provider for modern businesses, today announced it has been awarded 'Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year' award in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Dialpad was founded by the creators of Google Voice and Yahoo! Voice as a communication toolkit for remote workers. It is a cloud communication platform that delivers high-quality calling, video, and chat from a single application. Powerful AI technology is embedded in every interaction, enabling business users to get more value from their calls and meetings. More than 70,000 customers use Dialpad to transcribe, coach and manage remote teams in real time and at scale.

"As companies struggle with incredibly quick and complex transitions to remote work environments, Dialpad makes the transition to remote work simple and cost effective for companies around the world," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "With just an internet connection, remote workers can work from anywhere and on any device. At any scale, Dialpad helps companies make a seamless transition to support remote work in just hours. There are companies that do telephony well and some companies that do voice intelligence well, but there are no companies that do both at the same level as Dialpad."

In March 2020, the Company's "Staywell" promotion supported hundreds of new customers in the transition to remote work, helping companies with rapid digital transformation in response to COVID-19 office shutdowns. With proprietary voice intelligence technology, Dialpad allows sales and customer support teams to track sentiment, provide coaching and analyze conversations in real time.

"Honored by the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards as Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year, Dialpad is helping remote teams better communicate, manage teams and respond to customers anywhere and from any device," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "The company's digital transformation support for clients transitioning to remote work in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns helped companies both protect workers and respond to customer needs, and we are thrilled to recognize them for the success and innovation in the field of RemoteTech."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down office spaces, there were already more than 4.7 million U.S. employees working from home at least half the week. The number of employees working from home at least once per week before COVID-19 increased 400% between 2010 – 2020. As the number of employees working from home around the world grows exponentially, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to evaluate and recognize the top technology companies, solutions and services in a variety of categories, including messaging and communication, video conferencing, project management, events and hosting, collaboration and documentation, and sourcing and recruiting.

Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies around the globe, ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups, in today's most competitive technology sectors. The company's expertise includes Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, CyberSecurity, Mobile & Wireless, EdTech, FinTech, Digital Health & Medical Technology, Automotive & Transportation Technology, and Data Technology and more.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the "work from anywhere" era. A flexible, mobile business communications platform, Dialpad covers your phone system, conferencing and call center needs. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale and is powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM) to make every call a smarter call. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Dialpad is backed by some of the most innovative and successful investors in Silicon Valley, including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench. Please visit www.dialpad.com for more information.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Dialpad

Related Links

http://www.dialpad.com

