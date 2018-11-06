Removable Pool Fence Company, LOOP-LOC, Forecasts Pool Design Trends for the 2019 Season

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While your pool sits covered until the spring, now's the time to think about how you can enhance your pool experience come the summer. The fall is a great time to start thinking about pool-improvement projects, whether they're based on appearance or utility. If you ended last season craving more for your outdoor space, this is the time to lay out your plan and cultivate a brand-new backyard before the weather warms up again. What should your new backyard incorporate? Removable pool fence company, LOOP-LOC, forecasts next season's pool design trends–check them out below to see what you can incorporate into your own personal paradise.

Invisible Edges: Otherwise known as an "infinity pool", this pool trend creates an illusion of a disappearing pool edge, making it seem like the pool suddenly disappears into the horizon. Even if you're assuming this style is limited to the classiest hotels and spas, think again: if your pool is raised or built near some kind of ledge or other water body, you can very easily take advantage of this trend by swapping out your pool walls for an invisible edge.

"Smart" Pools: As technology becomes increasingly ingrained into our everyday lives, more and more of our daily activities become automated in some way. This pool trend has been up and coming, as companies continue to release new mobile apps and matching accessories to take care of regular pool functions. These pool products can often handle regular vacuuming, chemical balancing, chlorine levels, and water temperature, among other pool features like fountains and lights. Investing in automated pool accessories is sure to save you time this summer.

Energy Efficiency: As concerns about environmental conservation continue to grow, many are doing their part to conserve energy. Pool mechanical systems are being produced to prioritize energy efficiency, which not only saves the planet, but also saves your money on your electrical bill. Investing in energy efficient heaters, lights, and filters will have you paying a higher bill upfront, but the investment allows you to benefit from cut energy costs later.

Darker Pool Liners: Most pools have a typical light blue liner, and if that works for your aesthetic, then great! However, the upcoming trend in pool design is a little darker: deeper pool colors like a sea green or darker blue create the illusion of a more natural body of water in your backyard. If you value the natural look or want your pool to be an enchanting oasis for guests, these darker liner colors will be great for your backyard. In addition, these darker colors absorb more heat than their lighter counterparts, naturally increasing the temperature of your pool to a more comfortable level.

Take these four trends and try to fit them into your backyard. Whether all or none of them work out, it's always fun to play around with your pool design and experiment every few seasons with a new look. Feel free to keep up with the trends or go off the beaten path–it's your pool after all, so the only person who needs to love it is you!

