Removable Pool Fence Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses Whether or Not Waiting 30 Minutes After Eating to Swim Is Necessary

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Its summer, the sun is shining, the air is thick, and your pool is sparkling at you from the backyard. You want to jump right into your shimmering oasis, but suddenly as you remember that delicious turkey BLT you had for lunch, your Mother's voice pops into your head reciting the old adage "wait 30 minutes after eating before you swim". Removable Pool Fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC discusses whether or not it's important to wait 30 minutes after eating a big meal before going for that swim you've been looking forward to.

How's that old saying go?

The idea that one should wait at least 30 minutes after eating a meal before going for a swim comes from the thought that after a big meal, blood is diverted away from the limbs (arms and legs) toward your stomach to aid with digestion. If the blood flow to your limbs is slowed too much, there's a risk of dangerous fatigue or cramping due to a lack of oxygen available to your muscles. But, is this even true?

Fact or Fiction?

While it is true that digestion will divert some of the blood away from your extremities, your body has plenty of blood to be able to adequately aid in digestion and maintain blood flow to your limbs after a big meal. Regarding cramps, cramps are caused by involuntary contractions of the muscle either during or after exercise. Cramping can be related to fatigue but can also be traced back to dehydration or a nutritional imbalance. The idea that we need to wait 30 minutes after a large meal before swimming is certainly fiction.

So what should you do?

Swimming on a full stomach will most probably not be the most enjoyable swim, especially if you'd eaten a heavy meal or are very full, but it will not cause any serious health problems, and you likely will not get a cramp unless you're also dehydrated. Your pool has been calling your name and that delicious sandwich and side of chips for lunch shouldn't stop you from diving right in. Unless you were just looking for an excuse to take a break for a half-hour, we won't tell!

