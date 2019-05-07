HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May is known for many things; Mother's Day, nicer weather, the kickoff to summer (we're talking about you, Memorial Day weekend), and also National Pet Month. It's a time to spoil your already spoiled four-legged companions. Who needs an excuse to buy your pet another toy and share it with your friends online? No one! The LOOP-LOC family is taking National Pet Month a step further and discussing pet water safety. Grab your leashes pet owners, this could get interesting. Removable pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares 6 pool safety rules for pets.

Train your pet to swim. Much like any other command or trick your pet knows, swimming can be taught to your fur baby. In fact, if your pet lives in a home with a pool, they should be taught how to swim. If you find that your pet is afraid of the water or is resistant to your training techniques, try hiring a professional. While all pets may not be the next Michael Phelps , they should be comfortable jumping in and paddling around with their favorite human (that's you!). Invest in a pet-friendly ladder. For the dual pool and pet owners out there, this may already be on your radar - providing pets with an easy exit strategy, While pets may seem eager to join in on the water fun, they'll eventually need to take a break and clawing at the edge of the pool may cause more accidents. It is extremely important to train your water-loving pet to use pet-friendly exits (such as a staircase) to avoid dreaded water-related accidents. Swim gear isn't only for humans. Pets, like people, may need assistance in the swimming department. For pets with shorter legs or resistance to water, a life vest may be the pawfect solution for them. Putting your furry companion in a life vest during pool sessions will ensure their safety and may even limit accidents. On the plus side, the pictures you'll capture will brighten the gloomiest winter day. Don't drink the water. While it may seem like a good idea to unsuspecting animals, pool water is not drinking water. Be sure to keep a close eye on your pets and keep their water dish close by. That way they can stay hydrated the right way and avoid the bacteria that comes with drinking chemically altered water. Consult with a veterinarian before swimming together. The safety of pets is the number one priority. Be sure to keep to consult with their veterinarian before they begin swimming. This is especially true for overweight and elderly pets. It may be best to consult with the veterinarian before making any changes to your pet's lifestyle as a precaution. Put a fence around your pool. Fences are great for keeping animals out of places they aren't allowed to be. A removable fence from LOOP-LOC may be just what you need to keep your pet away from the pool when there is no supervision. Much like children, pets like to explore their surroundings and don't always know when to stay away from an unsafe area. Luckily a BABY-LOC fence does the work for you. Keep your pet safe by only allowing them near the pool when you are able to watch them.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC safety pool fence supplier is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

