Removable Pool Fence Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares How to Keep Your Pool Safe During the Winter Season

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool safety should be a top priority all year long, not just in the summer. If you can use your pool all year round, then the same safety measures should be followed in the winter as in the summer. For those who cannot use their pool in the winter, however, there are different steps you can take to ensure safety.

Removable pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares how to keep your pool safe during the winter months.

Cover your pool with a safety cover. Safety covers keep your pool clean and secure, while providing you with peace of mind. When you select a cover that uses the highest quality materials and exceed ASTM standards, you can be sure that children and pets will be safe around your covered pool. When your pool is not in use in the winter months, be sure to secure it using a U.L. certified safety cover.

Keep the pool area clear of snow and ice. It's important that the pool area remains visible for people who are using your yard. Whenever possible, clear the pool area of snow and ice to avoid people or animals accidentally wandering too close and possibly slipping. If you live in an area that gets large amounts of snowfall at once, consider using lawn stakes to mark the perimeter of the pool area so it remains visible even under snowfall.

Install a safety fence. To keep your pool safe, it's always best to use multiple layers of protection. A pool safety fence is a great added layer of protection because it prevents children or animals from getting close to the pool area. While safety fences are easily removable, it is a good idea to utilize fencing often.

Following these tips will ensure your pool remains safe and secure all winter long.

