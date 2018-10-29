Removing the hype from big data

Nexis® DaaS offers data-driven organizations distinct and differentiated advantages to harness big data's potential:

Comprehensive source universe —Access to petabytes of data including global print, broadcast, web news and social commentary, company and industry data, regulatory and legal data.

—Access to petabytes of data including global print, broadcast, web news and social commentary, company and industry data, regulatory and legal data. Optimal data integrations —Delivery via flexible APIs providing normalized, XML-based, semi-structured data.

—Delivery via flexible APIs providing normalized, XML-based, semi-structured data. Robust enrichments —Enriched with multiple feature extractors and metadata related to more than 7000 subjects and industries.

—Enriched with multiple feature extractors and metadata related to more than 7000 subjects and industries. Experienced big data partner—45 years of experience with content aggregation and multiple patents on machine learning, clustering and other big data applications decades before mainstream use.

Nexis® Solutions President Todd Larsen notes, "Smart data discovery with Nexis DaaS is a powerful asset enabling companies to identify relevant datasets, decipher patterns, build and test models and distribute and operationalize data findings. This will save time and resources and allow companies to gain new insights from data more quickly and efficiently than ever before."

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

The Nexis® Solutions division of LexisNexis Legal & Professional serves organizations across the globe, offering premier news, corporate information and public records through a portfolio of solutions, including the flagship and award-winning Nexis®. This unique combination of market-leading content and innovative technology helps business professionals make more insightful decisions by offering them access to the latest news, facts and insights regarding their brand, clients, prospects, competitors, suppliers and industry trends.

