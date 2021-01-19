Rémy Martin Reintroduces An Iconic VSOP Bottle Design That Celebrates Music Culture

The limited-edition packaging pays homage to the legendary sounds that stemmed from two influential decades in music. Throughout music history, the figurative beat of a city, neighborhood, or territory, have helped curate the unique sounds that come from that ground. The heart and soul of local communities created cultural movements that paved the way for future artists to innovate, while paying homage to their roots and the musical styles that came before them. Rémy Martin's own terroir, the physical ground of the Fine Champagne region in Cognac, France reflects the same quality of craft that can emerge from one distinct place. Rémy Martin's excellence is built from the ground up and is the result of a harmonious collaboration of savoir-faire, terroir and time dating back almost 300 years.

"The Rémy Martin VSOP bottle has been an icon in music culture for generations, and we are thrilled to debut this refreshed limited-edition design," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President at Rémy Martin Americas. "Musical artists of the past have shaped and inspired the sounds we hear in music today and that same timeless excellence is reflected in what we have celebrated with our Cognacs throughout our own history."

Rémy Martin's legacy of celebrating communities and excellence in the global music scene continues with the release of the limited-edition VSOP bottle design. Most recently, the House launched "Ground's Melody," a two-part content series which revealed the figurative and literal parallels between music and Rémy Martin Cognac, both entities rooted in cultures of excellence. Last summer, Rémy Martin announced the first-ever "House Beats Challenge," led by globally recognized music producers, where fans had the chance to submit a beat using sounds from their home for a chance to win a VIP event to foster mentorship. Additionally, the Rémy Producers series honored the exploration of new sounds from local level artists and created a platform for music producers. This program provided these emerging artists with mentorship from industry leaders, including Grammy-award winning talent.

The limited-edition Rémy Martin VSOP is available for purchase in select states and online retailers at a SRP of $50 USD. For more information visit RemyMartin.com and follow along on social media at:

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT RÉMY COINTREAU

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 12 unique brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII Cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

