Rémy Martin Teams Up With Michelin Star Chef Jean-François Piège To Create An Exceptional Sensory Experience

Rémy Martin is pursuing the quest for the ultimate sensory experience by partnering with Jean-François Piège. Together, they created a series of innovative pairings that showcase the aromatic elegance of Rémy Martin by awakening the exceptional essences of Rémy Martin XO and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal.

Hand in hand, Rémy Martin and Jean-François Piège wanted to offer a tasting experience where the refinement and character of each of the chef's recipes are combined with the taste of time that is unique to each cognac: Rémy Martin XO, and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal.

Both subtle and intense, the aromatic notes in Rémy Martin cognacs offer endless possibilities to explore. Rémy Martin XO offers the opulence of Cognac Fine Champagne with aromas of fresh, juicy plums and candied oranges enhanced by notes of white flowers, such as jasmine. Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, with its woody tones and unmistakable smoothness, expresses the depth of craftsmanship. The unique copper color echoes the small copper stills used in Rémy Martin's distilleries.

It is in the heart of the Cognac region in France that Jean-François Piège and Rémy Martin Cellar Master, Baptiste Loiseau became acquainted, sharing their respective savoir-faire, techniques and secrets. These exchanges laid the foundation for eight unique tasting experiences, where the aromatic elegance that results from the subtle art of blending Rémy Martin cognacs, compliments and enhances dishes; some cooked on walnut shells, others on the pavé parisien, a surf and turf, as well as other exotic dishes.

Rémy Martin and Jean-François Piège will be showcasing these recipes through exclusive series of 4 Hand dinners and unique cocktail receptions in New York, Miami, London, Singapore and Taipei through the coming year.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN:

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence.

For nearly three hundred years, Rémy Martin has been the fruit of collective work. Rémy Martin's values of authenticity, boldness and generosity are all part of this legacy, honoring those who participated in the writing of its story. This philosophy is the perfect match for Rémy Martin's cognac-making: many talents working together under the aegis of Baptiste Loiseau, the House's Cellar Master.

The House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO Excellence Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

Rémy Martin will forever be connected to the land of the Charente, where the House was founded in 1724. It is in this small French terroir that the emblematic Cognac Fine Champagne was first created, born from a blend of Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne.

ABOUT JEAN-FRANÇOIS PIÈGE:

Originally from the Drôme region, Jean-François Piège started his career in the greatest Parisian Palaces by becoming Alain Ducasse's chef at the Plaza Athénée, then Chef at "Les Ambassadeurs", the restaurant of the Hôtel de Crillon, where he obtained two Michelin stars.

In 2014, the chef and his wife Elodie decided to take the path of entrepreneurship by opening "Clover" in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. A year later, the couple opened "Le Grand Restaurant" as their gastronomical establishment, situated in the Parisian Gold Triangle, which in 2016 was awarded 2 ** by the Michelin Guide. The same year, they opened in the heart of Paris another signature restaurant called Clover Grill. Grilled or roasted on charcoal embers, the incredible and luscious ingredients are revealed by the perfect mastering of the flames. A few doors down, in the same district, Jean-François Piège and his wife made another one of their dreams come true by taking over La Poule au Pot and going back in time to the values of the traditional French bourgeois cuisine. And finally, in the ever evolution of the Chef's cooking, Clover becomes Clover Green beginning of 2018 and pays tribute to vegetables. A return to his roots, like a fundamental value of beyond the demonstration fore and foremost is the transmission of sharing pleasure and happiness. The year 2019 signs the opening of two new addresses: Clover Gordes inaugurated last June at the Hotel La Bastide de Gordes in collaboration Les Airelles Collections; and A l'Epi d'Or, the couple's fifth Parisian address, soon to open. Successful author of 9 recipe books, he is also one of the first French celebrity chefs to have joined 10 years ago a culinary show in which he contributed to promoting his trade and which today generates far more vocations than before, Jean-François Piège is one of the most talented and savvy chefs of his generation.

