Rena Carter Foundation launches scholarship in celebration of Financial Literacy Month

ATLANTA, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, the Rena Carter Foundation has launched a scholarship contest for Georgia students in grades 8 through 12. Georgia students from all income levels are eligible to compete for a $1,500 scholarship. The contest requires participants to use a scenario provided by the foundation to develop a sustainable financial plan for a recent college grad. Students can present their plan using a host of mediums, including a written paper, slide presentation, video, and more. The winner will be selected based on creativity and the sustainability of the submitted financial plan. Submissions must be received on or before 5:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, May 15, 2019 via email at contest@renacarterfoundation.org or mail at Rena Carter Foundation - 411 Maxham Road suite 400, Austell GA 30168.

The Rena Carter Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to disrupt generational poverty through financial literacy and college access for first-generation college students. Former Georgia House Representative Alisha Thomas Cromartie serves as the Executive Director of the foundation, and she is confident that teaching financial literacy to youth can dramatically change the current state of disenfranchised communities. "Schools are often overwhelmed with a host of responsibilities," said Alisha Thomas Cromartie. "We want to help schools help students by teaching financial literacy in a way that resonates with students," continued Cromartie. "Our goal is to bring financial awareness to communities to ensure that all families have the skills to establish healthy financial habits," said Executive Director Cromartie.

While the contest focuses on financial literacy, the foundation's mission is also accomplished through social justice, college access and scholarship opportunities. "We want to support first-generation college students by providing resources and life skills that will help them today and in the future," said Rena Carter Foundation Founder and Chair Demetrius Lockett. "We want to support the countless parents, teachers, and school leaders in helping students succeed in life," continued Lockett.

For more information about the scholarship, including submission forms, rules, and instructions, visit the Rena Carter Foundation website at www.renacarterfoundation.org.

The Rena Carter Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 2019 to disrupt generational poverty through financial literacy, college access, scholarships, and social justice.

