Renal Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the renal biomarker market, including market estimations and trends through 2021.Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02559600/?utm_source=PRN

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the CAGR for renal biomarkers.

The scope of the report extends only to renal biomarker consumables and not devices used to study renal biomarkers. All types of renal biomarkers have been considered in research, clinical trials and for diagnostic purposes.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022 and forecast through year-end 2027.

Report Includes:

- 41 data tables and 24 additional tables

- A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for renal biomarkers

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for renal biomarkers market, and corresponding market share analysis by assay type, application, end user, and region

- Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for renal biomarkers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other demographic factors that will shape the market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages

- Review of recent industry structure for biomarkers, R&D activities, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Patent activity and review of patent grants for biomarkers and related technologies

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including BioMerieux, Gentian Diagnostic, Proteomics International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SphingoTec, and BioPorto

Summary:

The global market for renal biomarkers reached $REDACTED billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at acompound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion during the forecast period.

The renal biomarker market is growing at a steady pace due the increasing prevalence and incidence of the two major kidney diseases: acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).These diseases increase hospitalization time, leading to higher costs and morbidity.

Early identification of such diseases leads to better treatment, which is possible through biomarkers.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact in increasing the incidence of kidney diseases.Long-term COVID patients have a higher incidence of AKI or CKD.

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is also rising.These are closely associated with kidney disorders and malfunction.

These diseases are currently the 16th leading cause of death but are expected to be fifth leading by 2030.

The traditional biomarkers used for detecting AKI and CKD have many disadvantages compared to new and novel biomarkers.New biomarkers are being studied and discovered, as there is a gap for an ideal renal biomarker.

There is no single renal tumor biomarker that can be pursued by the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02559600/?utm_source=PRN

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker