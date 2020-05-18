Renalytix AI Announces Proposed Dual-listing on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX), a commercial-stage artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs, announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed dual-listing and public offering of American Depositary Shares, each of which will represent one or a number of the Company's ordinary shares, on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Offering").

The number of securities to be offered and the price for the proposed Offering have not yet been determined. The Offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Shareholders and potential investors should note that the potential Offering may or may not proceed.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

