Renasant Announces Plans To Enhance Mortgage Operations

TUPELO, Miss., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Renasant Bank, has entered into an agreement with FirstBank of Nashville, Tennessee, to acquire FirstBank's wholesale mortgage operations.

"We're excited about the opportunity to add a new wholesale mortgage unit to our mortgage operations, which will double the size of our current wholesale operation," said Renasant's Mortgage Division President, David Mays. "We believe this experienced team, which primarily operates within Renasant's existing footprint, will enhance our already strong mortgage operations, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Renasant Mortgage team."

Upon completion of the transaction, Renasant Bank will acquire all of the tangible assets and hire the personnel related to FirstBank's wholesale operations. The transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and it is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

