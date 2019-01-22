Renasant Launches Women's Leadership Program - Rise with Renasant

"We are excited to announce this leadership program, Rise with Renasant, powered by women for women," said Liz McIntyre, Director of Social Media and Public Relations. "Women are an equal part of what makes businesses successful, and we are helping them take advantage of opportunities to grow professionally, especially within our company and the financial services industry."

The internal professional development initiative for women associates will be a series of programs on professional growth, success, and peer networking. These programs will be offered throughout the Renasant footprint.

Rise with Renasant will support external programs such as The Nest, a women's leadership series led by Tracey Morant Adams, Chief Community Development & Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Renasant. This program will aid in the professional and financial development of women entrepreneurs designed to educate and encourage women to intentionally plan and prepare their financial wellbeing.

"Women entrepreneurs and small business owners represent a significant and important sector of the U.S. economic landscape. Renasant is committed to the growth and sustainability of businesses as a core value of the company's corporate social responsibility agenda. We are proud to introduce a new program in support of our Renasant Roots Community Empowerment Program and Rise with Renasant, called The Nest, a platform geared towards effective business development and financial technical assistance for women-owned business leaders. Implementation of this initiative reinforces Renasant's reputation for understanding and meeting the needs of our small business community," says Morant Adams.

The third part of Rise with Renasant, led by McIntyre, will focus on reaching out to young women in school to promote the future of women in banking and business, social media etiquette, and the concept of women supporting women.

"We want to give our own associates, along with the women and girls we serve, opportunities to succeed and achieve their professional goals – whether that is gaining the skills and confidence to attain the job they want, starting a new business, or finding the path to personal and professional success. Our ultimate goal? To help women 'rise' to the professional level they want to be," says McIntyre.

For more information about Rise with Renasant, visit www.risewithrenasant.com.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 115-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Renasant was named the "Best Bank in the South" by Time Magazine's Money.com for 2018-19.

For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.

CONTACT: Liz McIntyre

liz.mcintyre@renasant.com

SOURCE Renasant Corporation

