Renasant Named One of World's Best Banks by Forbes

TUPELO, Miss., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) today announced that Forbes has named Renasant Bank as one of the best banks in the world in its World's Best Banks 2020 report.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct a study of approximately 40,000 banking consumers based on banking recommendation, general satisfaction, and various criteria - which included trust, terms and conditions, customer service, digital services and financial advice. All financial institutions (e.g. brick-and-mortar-banks, online-only banks) offering a checking and/or savings account were considered in the study. Participants were asked to name all banks where they have or previously had a checking or savings account. The participants then rated each bank based on various evaluation criteria.

The results of the Forbes Statista survey for 2020 placed Renasant as the third best bank in the United States, making it the top ranked regional bank in its southern markets of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. In 2018 and 2019, Renasant was named the "Best Bank in the South" by Time Magazine's Money.com.

"At Renasant, building relationships with our clients and communities by working to understand their needs and then meet them is embedded in our core values," said Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster. "We're proud to be acknowledged for serving our clients and providing banking products and services to help them on their financial journey. This recognition by Forbes is a reflection of our tremendously talented team at Renasant, and we look to continue to be the financial services advisor and provider of choice in each community we serve."

For more information on Renasant being ranked by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks in 2020, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/worlds-best-banks/#640c44551295 .

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the holding company for Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, mortgage and wealth management offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.



Contacts: For Media: For Financials:

John Oxford Kevin Chapman

Senior Vice President Executive Vice President

Director of Marketing & Chief Operating &

Public Relations Financial Officer

(662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1450

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Renasant Corporation

Related Links

http://www.renasant.com

