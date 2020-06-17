Renault Groupe's ZITY Electric Car Sharing Uses Ridecell to Operate its New Service in Paris

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for shared mobility operators, today announced that Groupe Renault is using the Ridecell High-yield Mobility Platform to power the new ZITY electric carsharing service in Paris. ZITY first launched its carsharing service in Madrid using the Ridecell technology platform with a fleet that has now expanded to 800 electric cars, rented up to 10x per day. The Ridecell platform enables ZITY customers to have an experience that is almost as easy as using a private vehicle, including contactless rental, payment, verification, and on-demand scheduling through the app.

"Transportation is changing as the world experiences enormous disruptions and transformations," said Javier Mateos, CEO of ZITY. "Working with Ridecell has helped us stay agile through this challenging time. We launched the service during the early phases of the pandemic and initially reconfigured the service to offer discounted, clean and safe rides for medical workers and the Red Cross. The Ridecell platform lets us respond to our customer's needs so we can be there for them no matter what may come."

The ZITY France carsharing fleet comprises of 500 five-seater Renault ZOE free-floating electric vehicles in Paris and Clichy. The ZITY service takes full advantage of the Ridecell platform, including end-to-end automation, instant driver verification, payment processing, on-demand scheduling, and custom analytics. Customers can use the ZITY app to easily reserve, access, and return vehicles at any time of day or night.

"Our collaboration with ZITY in Madrid has been an overwhelming success, and we are excited to continue our partnership as they expand their service in France," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Keeping fleets operational and optimized is the key to profitability. Our high-yield mobility platform helps mobility companies run efficient and delightful services, so companies like ZITY can continue to grow and succeed."

Ridecell offers the world's only end-to-end platform for all types of mobility, including car sharing, ridehailing, and short-term vehicle subscriptions. The platform is designed to create high-yield mobility businesses for greater profitability. For more information, visit www.ridecell.com.

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Mobility™ SaaS toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience, fleet utilization, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today, Ridecell powers some of the most successful mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, and Blu Smart EV ridesharing service.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 170 employees in offices across the globe.

