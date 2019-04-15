Rendeavour rolls out 30 MW solar strategy in Kenya

Tatu City's strategy is to install solar panels on all rooftops at the industrial park, the largest in East Africa, said Nick Langford, Kenya Country Head for Rendeavour, Tatu City's owner and developer.

"Solar power allows us to contribute to clean energy, which is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," Langford said. "The power produced from the solar panels will be distributed for use by homes and businesses within the city. We are proud of this milestone and pleased to know that residents will enjoy sustained power supply at very minimal costs."

Tatu Industrial Park is zoned for light, non-polluting industries. Leading international, regional and local companies are positioning their business at Tatu City for growth in East Africa and beyond. They include Dormans Coffee, Kim-Fay, Unilever, Coopers K-Brands, Chandaria Industries, Freight Forwarder Kenya, Stecol, and Tianlong. Backed by CDC Group and International Finance Corporation, Africa Logistics Properties at Tatu Industrial Park is the largest Grade A warehousing in Kenya.

Other developments at Tatu City, a 5,000-acre new city, include schools by Nova Pioneer and Crawford International, as well as more than 5,000 homes under construction and development.

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport and entertainment complex and a manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors.

Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of houses are under construction to suit all incomes. Located in Kiambu County, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, creating a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

