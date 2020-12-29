Rene Cavazos's new book "Love Giraffe: Children's Tales" is an enjoyable tale about the inspiring adventures of two siblings and their dreamy friend giraffe

These children were brought up in a circus and loved all the animals, but the circus didn't have any giraffes. Their desire to have giraffes in the circus was so great that one day, when they went to bed very early, they dreamed about many giraffes; but their spots were in the shape of hearts.

You are invited to enjoy the adventures of Love Giraffe and friends through 'Love Giraffe: Children Tales.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Rene Cavazos's enriching tale teaches children positive values that will guide them in their moments of learning and recreation.

Follow the two siblings in their captivating journey with Love Giraffe that instills lessons on companionship, love, and happiness.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "Love Giraffe: Children's Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

